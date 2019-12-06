Canada and US issue Dominica travel advisories over ‘civil unrest’

The Government of Canada and the United States Department of State have issued Dominica travel advisories.

Travel warnings were issued in response to civil unrest in Dominica ahead of Friday’s general election.

Two persons were shot and injured by the police Thursday morning in the village of Salisbury during attempts to quell demonstrations by some of the residents.

US DEPARTMENT OF STATE DOMINICA TRAVEL ADVISORY:

“Exercise increased caution in Dominica due to civil unrest.

Country Summary: Demonstrations and protests can take place with little or no notice. Local authorities have used tear gas to disrupt protests.

