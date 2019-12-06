CruiseTrends: Most popular cruise lines, cruise ships and travel dates

CruiseTrends report for the month of December 2019 was released today. This report details a picture of consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for December 2019. The reports provides information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Norwegian Cruise Line for premium/contemporary, Cunard Line for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Oasis of the Seas

2. Luxury: Queen Mary 2

3. River: Queen of the Mississippi

Next in popularity are Harmony of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Oceania Riviera for luxury and America Duchess for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe

Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Caribbean for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale, FL

2. Luxury: Miami, FL

3. River: New Orleans, LA

Next in popularity are Miami, FL for premium/contemporary, Southampton, U.K. for luxury and Amsterdam, the Netherlands for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel, Mexico

2. Luxury: Gustavia, Saint Barthelemy

3. River: Vienna, Austria

Next in popularity are Nassau, Bahamas for premium/contemporary Cartegena, Columbia for luxury and Baton Rouge, LA for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

2. Luxury: United States

3. River: Germany

Second are Mexico for premium/contemporary, Italy for luxury and United States for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1

2. Luxury: 1

3. River: 1

Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights

Second are 5 nights for premium/contemporary, 14 nights for luxury and 8 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: December 2019

2. Luxury: January 2020

3. River: May 2020

Booking window of time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.

1. Contemporary/Premium – 146

2. Luxury – 287

3. River – 272