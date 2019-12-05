Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico: Creating seamless travel experience

Delta Air Lines and its Joint Cooperation Agreement partner Aeromexico are focused on providing their customers with a consistent experience when traveling between the two airlines. Over 3.2 million Delta and Aeromexico customers connect across the trans-border network every year and creating a truly seamless journey is paramount. Thus, by looking at all aspects of the customer journey together, and using technology to enhance the digital experience, the two airlines have established a foundation to benefit their shared customers by aligning products, polices and services.

How do airlines achieve seamless processes?

It all starts with technology. When technological tools don’t talk to one another, customers experience gaps in service. Ensuring these journeys are free from technological roadblocks is the first step to ensure a great experience from the moment of booking, and in every step where airlines interface to serve the customer along the way.

“The two airlines are dedicated to a world-class customer experience and we’ve eliminated 83% of the service differences between us, ensuring consistency in processes and services – which is key to a stress-free connection experience,” said Jeff Moomaw, Delta’s Managing Director – Alliance Experience. “Our joint customers can now purchase tickets for our branded products in all our booking channels, reserve their seats, take advantage of free messaging on board as well as see alignment on checked and hand luggage policies.”

Improving customer experience

• An aligned booking process across the two airlines, with ability to view the product offerings with real-time availability and pricing, as well as choose seats.

• For frequent travelers, there is now elite status recognition at the time of travel as well as full earn and spending opportunities between the two airlines.

• Customers enrolled in the TSA Pre-Check program will now have this emblem printed on their boarding passes when traveling with either airline – saving time and stress in the airport security line as customers enter, connect or exit the United States.

• The airlines’ reservation specialists are now able to access, re-book and reissue tickets using the SkyTeam Rebooking feature, for customers flying with any of SkyTeam’s 18 other members, in a matter of minutes when a customer is impacted by a travel disruption.

• For corporate travelers, Delta and Aeromexico introduced the Corporate Priority program, which gives corporate travelers consistent benefits around the world. These benefits include check-in recognition, priority boarding, priority service recovery, denied boarding and downgrade protection.

• The airlines can now share passenger information to provide service request consistency with aligned unaccompanied minor and special assistance policies, as well as agreed procedures for animals traveling in the cabin.

• A joint operations control center in Mexico City Airport also provides operational excellence and improved service recovery.

“At Aeromexico and Delta we have a clear vision to be the number one option in the trans-border market,” said Andrés Castañeda, Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer at Aeromexico. “With more than a thousand flights per week, it is our job to offer a seamless experience to our joint customers. Along with Delta, we have achieved key goals that go from aligning processes and policies, technologies and making teams work closer, so we can provide our customers a journey tailored to their needs. Even though we have accomplished a lot, we want to better understand them, to keep raising the bar, and give them a more differentiated product.”

What’s coming for customers in 2020

• Seamless check-in capability through the airline’s websites and apps

• Improved bag tracking technology

• Pre-flight communications highlighting the partner’s flight experience, so customers know what to expect when traveling with both airlines.

• Expanded Corporate Priority benefits

The airlines will also be working together to better understand customer satisfaction through joint post-travel surveys, which will be introduced this month. This feedback will drive future investment in technology and products for the benefit of customers as well as support the airlines’ focus on decreasing customer complaints.