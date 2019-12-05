MCB Tour Championship in Seychelles starts off with Pro-Am Competition

Following its first leg from Madagascar, the MCB Tour Championship 2019 continues its journey in the Seychelles at Constance Lemuria, Praslin.

The well anticipated competition leg of the Indian Ocean swing will be held on our shores from Thursday December 5, 2019 to Saturday December 7, 2019.

Warming up for the big day, the 48 professionals golfers have gone around the 18-hole golf course consisting of the Lemuria property which spans over an area of 5,580 metres, teaming up with Seychellois residents for the Pro-Am competition.

It is under a perfect paradise sun that the day took off with the first tee at 11am, which 24 joyful foursomes, playing under the flag of the various sponsors to the Seychelles MCB Tour Championship event, made their way to the course for 5 hours play approximately.

Last year’s Seychelles winner Roger Chapman teed at the first hole alongside Dominique Bastienne both playing under the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) flag, against Clark Dennis and Captain Guy Adam representing the Constance Hotels and Resorts.

Present on the course to support the golfers, the STB Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis mentioned her satisfaction to see the MCB Tour Championship in Seychelles starting off on such a great note.

“It warms the heart to see that last year’s MCB Tour Championship has created so many beautiful ties. It is definite that professional golfers and amateurs have been looking forward to playing together again. I believe that the Pro-Am sessions is a great platform for our local golfers to gather the exposure and experience required to improve themselves, “said Mrs. Francis.

At the end of the Pro-Am competition round this Wednesday afternoon, team ISPC including Philip Golding and Jonathan Paul came in first place, scoring -14 points, the runners up were Tim Thelen and Eddie Micock flying the STB Flag with -13 points and were followed by the competition venue host team Constance Hotels and Resorts, represented by Clark Dennis and Captain Guy Adam with -11points.

This year’s competition also saw the remarkable performances of Damien Hoareau and Bridget Weaver as best performers for the Longest Drive Men and Ladies respectively and finally Axel Andrade as best performer on the Nearest the Pin.

She further commented that this year’s coverage on the Staysure Tour network of the MCB Tour Championship in Seychelles will definitely add on to the destination’s visibility as it places the Constance Lemuria Golf course on the global platform as one of the beautiful in the region.

The best performers were crowned at a special event at the Takamaka Beach Bar at Anse Kerlan.

The MCB Tour Championship in the Seychelles is sponsored by Seychelles Tourism Board, MCB Seychelles, Constance Lemuria, Staysure Tour, ISPC Seychelles, Hugo Boss, Cat Cocos, Takamaka Rum and Seybrew. The tournament, also received the support of local destination management companies Mason’s Travel, Creole Travel Services, 7 Degree South and Summer Rain Tours.

