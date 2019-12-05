Angola’s Sonair airline stops flying Boeing 737-700s

Angola’s SonAir Airline Services, S.A., commonly known as SonAir, stopped running domestic commercial flights with the Boeing 737-700, which provided the air link between Luanda and the cities of Cabinda, Catumbela (Benguela) and Lubango (Huila).

The company source told the Angop news agency that contrary to the initial decision to terminate the three aircraft fleets (Beechcraft, Boeing and Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, in disuse), the Beechcraft aircraft will be retained due to commitments made to ‘Operation Transparency’ and to oil companies.

Likewise, he said, these same planes should continue to offer trips to Cabinda, with six connections, until further political decisions are made, as Angolan airline TAAG, is unable to meet demand for this destination.

The process of closing Sonair has not been completed, and it has to honor its contracts with the oil companies.

SonAir, in its fixed-wing fleet, has 2 Boeings and four Beechcraft 1900Ds in operation, as well as a seventh aircraft in reserve, but was operating with only two aircraft, which were due to take their last flight on Saturday.