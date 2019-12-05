Canada’s Great Kitchen Party: Top chefs to go head to head in Ottawa

Visitors to Ottawa will have even more food for thought early next year as the Shaw Centre gears up to host the next edition of the annual Canadian Culinary Championships, from January 31 − February 1, 2020.

The event will see 12 top chefs from around the country battle it out over the course of two days and three intense, judged competitions before a big reveal at which the ultimate winner of the year’s event is announced.

Expect competition to be fierce with all of the 12 culinary titans having already tasted victory, each having won their respective regional heats in the series of Canada’s Great Kitchen Party events held across the country earlier this past autumn. Previous recipients of the Gold award in the Canadian Culinary Championships include double winner Marc Lepine, chef/owner of celebrated Ottawa restaurant Atelier, who walked off with the coveted title in 2012 and 2016, as well as the current champion, Yannick LaSalle of Les Fougères, located a short drive from downtown Ottawa in Chelsea, Québec.

Behind the entertaining and potentially career-changing aspects of the Culinary Championships, at a grassroots level the organisation behind Canada’s Great Kitchen Party plays a strong responsible role. Having adopted the basic premise that ‘Canada’s health begins in the kitchen’ it strives to build a better society by encouraging and nurturing local talent in the areas of sport and music as well as food, ‘providing young Canadians with the opportunity to be extraordinary’.

Canada’s Great Kitchen Party also financially supports a range of organisations and worthy causes such as B2ten, MusiCounts and Community Food Centres Canada while providing a valuable platform for showcasing the best of the nation’s ingredients.