Deadly Terror Attack at Pearl Harbor Hawaii? Arizona Memorial lock-down just cleared

Visitors are safe and all Pearl Harbor gates are now open again. Tourists and other visitors are now able to leave the Memorial and the base. Earlier Tourists visiting Arizona Memorial were under a “shelter in place” order unable to leave the base at this time.

Earlier Pearl Harbor was under attack. A reported shooting has shut down access to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. Several people were shot and injured, one victim is confirmed dead. A victim was admitted to Queens Medical Center. The shooter was secured or arrested.

The adjacent Honolulu Airport is operating normally. This comes just days before National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

A Naval spokesperson told eTurboNews, the entire base was under lockdown. Visitors were never in danger or were a target of the incident. Some Twitter posts were talking about a terror attack. Visitors are expected to be able and leave Arizona Memorial soon.

The shooting was first reported just after 14.30 at the Naval Shipyard.

It was later reported the shooter involved was a uniformed military officer.

The shipyard’s website calls it the “nation’s largest, most comprehensive Fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise preemptive military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday morning, December 7, 1941. The attack led to the United States’ formal entry into World War II the next day

THE BUS posted on their twitter: Following an active shooter incident at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), all TheBus services operating within JBPHH are currently disrupted.

