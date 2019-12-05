King David Hotel Executive Chef named Israel’s Chef of the Year

Dan Hotels’ David “Dudu” Biton, the executive chef of the iconic King David Hotel in Jerusalem, was named Israel’s “Chef of the Year” by coveted French food guide, Gault & Millau. La Regence, the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant helmed by Chef Biton, was awarded the highest score among restaurants throughout the country.

On Sunday, November 24, Gault & Millau celebrated Israel’s burgeoning culinary movement with a ceremony in Tel Aviv; the event honored Israel’s premier restaurants and leaders of its culinary scene. The reception recognized Israel’s most acclaimed chefs and commemorated the launch of Gault & Millau’s “Culinary Guide to Tel Aviv,” which includes 147 of the best restaurants in Tel Aviv and another 57 recommended street eateries.

After a rigorous 14-month process during which anonymous critics visited numerous eateries throughout the country, the prestigious French culinary organization reviewed and ranked Israel’s best restaurants. La Regence at the King David Hotel, Jerusalem received the highest score among the restaurants (along with OCD and Elena) receiving a total of 16 points (out of 20).

Chef Biton has run La Regence for the past 12 years. Under his direction, the restaurant has become synonymous with haute cuisine offering a five-star culinary experience in the heart of Jerusalem. Prior to joining the Dan Hotels team, Chef Biton previously worked at the world-famous Noma restaurant in Copenhagen.

Chef Biton and his team at La Regence pride themselves on using the finest raw materials, the most innovative methods, and a host of flavors, textures, colors and shapes, to provide guests a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

The King David Hotel, Jerusalem is the flagship of the Dan Hotels, Israel and is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.