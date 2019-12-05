San Francisco aims to increase tourist arrivals from India

The Golden Gate city of San Francisco in California, USA, continues to look at the India travel market and expects the arrival figure to go up to 225,000 in 2020.

The new direct United flight from Delhi, India, to San Franisco will help the sentiment, tourism leaders said in Delhi today.

Joe D’ Alessandro, President and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, led a high-powered team during the event and told this correspondent that the city and the area around it had everything to entice visitors from India, and that more was happening by way of attractions, infrastructure, and hotel capacity.

Cuisine, with India-inspired restaurants, was a big attraction as were activities like golf and theatre, not to mention parks. Wine tours and the Silicon Valley were also travel draws for India tourists.

The CEO added that with the convenient distances made for travel, they were promoting beyond San Francisco areas, so that people will spend more time in this destination.

The Apple connection meant that all new products of the company were unveiled in San Francisco. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art was a major draw said Nan Keeton, Deputy Director of External Relations, adding that it had an Indian connection with Grace Morley long linked with the company. Seven new art galleries have also been added the area.

San Francisco is also looking at tier 2 and 3 cities, in addition to the current focus of Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The city has had a long connection with the Indian market, and officials said that this will continue as the market looks ahead and as the economy is booming and connectivity is improving.

India was 7th in arrivals for the city, and revenue-wise it was third in spending. The top brass is confident that the time is not far when arrivals from India will reach the top.

The ability to play golf at public golf courses was an added attraction, as was the possibility of walking to many parts of the city. As far as room capacity, some 3,000 rooms have been added. Many visitors who may come for business, become leisure travelers during the same trip. Also VFR – visiting friends and relatives – was important as was the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) industry using the vast facilities on tap in the city.