The Valletta NYE celebrations are back

Featuring The Travellers and many more live in concert

One of the most anticipated events of the calendar, the Valletta National New Year’s Eve Celebrations, are back to usher in the New Year in the capital city of Malta.

The celebrations will once again take place in St. George’s Square with the main stage hosting leading names from the island. The night will kickstart with local band Ozzy Lino and the Candy Moths, followed by top local artists Kevin Paul, Gaia and Kurt Calleja. THE TRAVELLERS will be headlining the event with their unique and original sound.

The event will be hosted by Nate, Frank and Rossi from Vibe FM who will also be taking the audience into the countdown with a mash-up of the best dance anthems of 2019 together with stage special effects and fireworks to welcome the New Year. Finally, up and coming DJ DREY will be ending the night with an energetic and uplifting set.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said that “the New Year’s Eve celebrations are part of a vast program planned by the VCA for the festive period in Valletta. Last week we switched on the Christmas lights in the capital’s main streets, switched on a real Christmas tree in St George’s Square for the first time, and a Nativity Scene in Piazza de Valette, among other initiatives for the festive season in the Capital”.

Valletta Mayor Alfred Zammit said that “this is one of the Local Council’s favorite activities because it gives the opportunity to Maltese families to enjoy Christmas and the New Year in the communal spirit in Valletta without spending much”. He said that “Valletta should be the natural choice of those who would like to have fun this New Year’s Eve.”

This event is being organized by G7 events following a call for Cultural Partnership Agreements by the Valletta Cultural Agency within the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government. The Valletta Local Council shall also be collaborating with the organizers of the event.