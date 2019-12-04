Massive strike will disrupt train, bus, and airline services in France

Residents and visitors in France are preparing for a major strikes by transportation workers that will disrupt train, bus, and airline services nationwide.

The massive strikes will take place on Thursday to protest French government plans to overhaul the state pension system.

In Paris, workers’ unions are planning a march on Thursday. Police warned Wednesday of possible violence and damage, and ordered all businesses, cafes, and restaurants along the way to close.

11 Metro lines will also close.

Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees, around the presidential palace, parliament, and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains in France to be canceled. International train lines will be affected, too.