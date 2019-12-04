Christmas at Frankfurt Airport: Gift cards, shopping, dining and much more

During the weeks before Christmas, the terminals at Frankfurt Airport are incandescent with the glow of thousands of lights. Like every year, shops and restaurants invite guests to go on an extensive shopping tour while taking advantage of attractive bargains and yuletide culinary creations. Major international brands mingle with regional and “typical German” products. Small but exquisite owner-run boutiques are interspersed with startlingly innovative shops that would be hard to find anywhere else.

The airport’s Visitor Service has come up with a very special gift idea: an “experience gift card” that entitles bearers to immerse themselves in the fascination of the airport. The card can be purchased for any amount starting at seven euros. It can be used for one of the many different airport tours, for the Visitors’ Terrace, or for making purchases in the shop run by the Visitor Service, which carries a wide range of unusual articles and souvenirs that delight aviation fans of all ages (they can naturally also be bought in the usual way). The gift cards are available for downloading from www.FRA-Gutscheine.com, and you can print them out yourself along with a personalized greeting. They can also be bought in the “FRA Airport Tours & Shop” in the departures hall of Terminal 1 or at the entrance to the Visitors’ Terrace.

Last-Minute Home Shopping

If you prefer to shop from the comfort of your home or hotel, you’ll find lots to choose from in the Frankfurt Airport Online Shop. At Christmas time there is a gift finder that provides tips on what to give her or him or children and suggests electronic products, sweets and other foods and much more for any budget. Frankfurt Airport is also ideal for last-minute shopping and purchases: the shops and restaurants are open on all holidays―on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Even until 6 p.m., and on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day starting as early as 9 a.m.

