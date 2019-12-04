Sunday Airlines launches flights to Sanya, China from Budapest Airport

Together with tour operator Robinson Tours, Budapest Airport will launch a new connection to Hainan Island’s Sanya next February.

The leading Hungarian travel group will offer weekly flights to the Chinese city on SCAT Airlines subsidiary, Sunday Airlines’ 235-seat 757-200s. Complementing the Hungarian gateway’s existing portfolio to East Asia, the airport’s new airline partner will further strengthen Budapest’s Chinese connections as its link joins Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai and Xian.

“We’ve invested heavily in our Chinese bonds these last few years, not only ensuring improvements in our services to the country but also improving the customer experience for our Chinese visitors,” explains Kam Jandu, CCO, Budapest Airport. “With our closely-held partner Robinson Tours we welcome Sunday Airlines, as well as a new key Chinese destination, further supporting our goal to develop links between Central Eastern Europe and Asia. Tour operators play a significant part in the development of our airport and thanks to their commitment we know our passengers are well cared for at every point of their journey.”

Billed as the ‘Hawaii of the East’, the new Sunday Airlines route will bring Sanya’s miles of coastline and tropical climate within reach of Hungarian travellers. Robinson Tours will fly a triangular route, briefly stopping in Taraz, Kazakhstan, before heading on to the must-see destination at the southern-most end of China’s Hainan Island.

“This flight offers a great opportunity for passengers to enjoy the summer all year in a safe and pleasant environment where tourists can choose from lots of quality hotels,” comments Aron Jakocs, Managing Director, Robinson Tours.