Seychelles present at the fourth edition Abu Dhabi Travel Trade Event

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), in partnership with the Cerf Island Resort in the Seychelles, braved the unusual cold weather of Abu Dhabi on November 21, 2019 to attend the 4th edition of Abu Dhabi Travel Trade Event (ADTTE).

The event, organised by Mr. Conrad Caeiro of Razzmatazz 360°, was held at the Splash garden at the Aloft Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Having been a big supporter of the last three editions of the ADTTE, the STB participated to the event as a platinum sponsor this year.

The outdoor set-up at the Splash garden was perfect for the occasion and provided to the 300 attendees present an opportunity to network with the 22 exhibitors including the Seychelles delegation.

The event’s program indulged the invited guests to some attractive raffle draws, give-aways and enjoyed a lavish dinner while pursuing their networking and shopping for their next holiday.

The STB and its sole partner Cerf Island resort being a prime sponsor for the ADTTE 2019 were placed at a strategic position allowing the two Seychelles representatives to maximize on their position to provide information about the destination as a prime holiday.

In order to entice the Abu Dhabi visitors the team offered extensive information about the destination as an island hopping paradise, promoting the various other attractions including the product and services available on Cerf Island.

Speaking about the STB’s participation at the ADTTE 2019 event, the STB representative in Abu Dhabi and Tourism Attaché Ms. Aliette Esther stated the prominence of the event creates an ideal platform for the promotion of the destination, which is in line with the STB marketing strategy to increase the destination’s visibility.

“ADTTE is now a signature event and is already being looked forward to by the travel trade professionals,” said Ms Esther. “It gives the Seychelles maximum exposure and it is worthwhile attending.

“We had many visitors at our stand who are dreaming of going to Seychelles and we managed to convince some of them to buy the ticket and go. Others had already been to the Seychelles and were really happy with their trip, expressing the wish to go back once more.”

Aside from the networking aspect, the event also included music entertainment and an Egyptian tanoura dancer who dazzled everyone with his entrancing whirls and brightly lit costume. There was also a special cake ceremony, which was cut by the H.E. Ambassador, Ricardo Laverie of the Embassy of Panama Abu Dhabi and Ms. Esther, STB Abu Dhabi Tourism Attaché.

There are other similar events lined up in Abu Dhabi before the end of 2019.

