Seatrade Cruise Global returns to Miami with 2020 event

Cruise industry’s annual business-to-business event, Seatrade Cruise Global, is returning to the Miami Beach Convention Center 20-23 April 2020 for its 35th anniversary edition. The event is expected to deliver its most robust program to date and attracting the world’s largest gathering of high-level executives, thought leaders and innovators from all facets of the cruise industry.

“This is the only annual event that unites the entire cruise community and all industry stakeholders,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “With it being a milestone year, and at such a pivotal and progressive period for cruising, we’re elevating the experience to offer connections, innovation, education and inspiration for a more diverse attendee audience.”

The Seatrade Cruise Global 2020 conference program will feature expert speakers and panel discussions on topics and trends shaping the cruise market and its future – including the highly anticipated annual State of the Global Cruise Industry keynote address. New for 2020, organizers have enhanced programming to include themed education tracks – curated sessions focused on related topics – for attendees seeking deeper knowledge on specific subject matter.

Thematic conference tracks and sample sessions include:

• Global Ports & Destinations: As cruise itinerary remains the primary selection factor, this track will explore worldwide excursion trends, port operations and creating an authentic experience. Sessions include the inaugural “Seatrade Cruise Global Debate: Shore Excursions…. Dead or Alive?” as well as “Private Islands are Having a Moment,” and “Spotlight on Port Infrastructure Development Projects Around the Globe.”

• Information Technology: New for 2020, this track showcases a “Tech Talk” series focusing on cruise tech trends and related challenges impacting cruise lines within the ever-evolving IT landscape. Sessions will discuss how technology – onboard WiFi; IOT and 5G; AI and AR/VR; biometrics – can enhance the crew and guest experience.

• Entertainment: One of the most notable differentiators of ships today, entertainment options – on both land and sea – are more innovative than ever before and will come to life during sessions like “It’s Not Your Grandmother’s Cruise Line Entertainment Anymore … Drag Queen Brunches, Tattoo Parlors and Oh My!” and more.

• Ship Interiors & Design: As ships continue pushing boundaries to enhance onboard environments, they continue to create design and interiors innovative experiences. Sessions such as “When Interior Design & Technology Collide,” along with a series of one-on-one interviews with top designers, will discuss how cruise lines can continue to surprise and delight.

• Expedition Cruising & Sustainability: Maintaining natural resources while sustaining exponential passenger growth, this track will discuss latest developments on industry-wide environmental advancements. Session topics will include the changing expedition marketplace, eco-conscious cruising and sustainable tourism.