Lufthansa Supervisory Board approves LSG Group’s European business sale
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG approved the planned sale of the LSG Group’s European business to gategroup.
The contract will be finalized and signed in the coming days. Lufthansa Group and gategroup will then advise on the contents of the contract.
A possible sale is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.
