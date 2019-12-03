What’s new in the Islands of The Bahamas this December

The weather may be cooling down in the U.S., but The Bahamas is heating up this winter. With numerous awards under its belt, The Bahamas is top-of-mind as people around the world set their 2020 travel plans. From continued reopenings on Grand Bahama Island, to a new craft cocktail bar in Nassau to exciting cultural events such as the vibrant celebration of Junkanoo, there is no better time than now to see just why it’s always “Better in The Bahamas”.

NEWS

The Bahamas Sees Increase in Year-over-Year Bookings – Expedia reported an increase across all major areas in The Bahamas comparing November 2017 – October 2018 bookings to November 2018 – October 2019, including air tickets, room nights and passengers. The islands had a 0.5% increase in air tickets, a 6.7% increase in room nights and a 3.7% increase in cruise passengers.

Grand Bahama Island Hotels Reopen – Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour, a resort that played a key role in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, reopened in early November. Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach is scheduled to reopen Dec. 10 and is offering 40% off as part of its grand reopening celebration. Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe, Taino Beach Resort & Clubs and more are also open and welcoming visitors this travel season.

Balearia Caribbean Resumes Regular Service to Grand Bahama Island – Balearia Caribbean has resumed its regular sailing to Grand Bahama Island following Hurricane Dorian and increased services with an additional Saturday sailing. The fast ferry service will continue supporting relief efforts on The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island through its partnership with Reach Out Ministries.

Craft Cocktail Bar Opens in Nassau – The Bahamas’ first and only craft cocktail bar, Bon Vivants, recently opened in Nassau’s Sandyport area with a 23-page menu featuring more than 48 drinks ranging from classic cocktails, spirits and wines to colorful adult-versions of childhood favorites. The postcard worthy bar boasts oversized rattan chairs, lush colorful wallpaper, a vintage cocktail glass collection and hosts Jazz nights each Wednesday. Bon Vivants doubles as a café in the daylight hours offering various coffees and pastries.

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

The Bahamas Included in Frommer’s ‘Best Places to Go in 2020’ List – The Bahamas was listed as one of the top travel destinations for 2020 by Frommer’s, which encouraged travelers to trade the “overtouristed” spots for destinations with no shortage of culture, adventure, food and scenery.

Fodor’s 2020 Go List Features The Bahamas – Fodor’s included The Bahamas in its 2020 Go List, an annual list that highlights the most talked about destinations to consider for the New Year.

The Bahamas Named the World’s Leading Wedding Destination – The Bahamas was named the World’s Leading Wedding Destination at the 26th annual World Travel Awards. Known for its pristine beaches, iconic waters and luxurious resorts, The Bahamas has always been beloved for destination weddings. The World Travel Awards celebrates key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The Bahamas Honored in Recommend’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards – The Bahamas was named a favorite destination among travel advisers in Recommend’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Valentines Resort Island Hopping Offer – Pre-book an air/ferry-inclusive vacation package for four to six consecutive nights at Valentines Resort & Marina and receive a $75 inbound and outbound flight credit. Offer is valid for flights originating and ending in Nassau or Freeport.

Suite Dreams at Warwick Paradise Island – Experience Bahamian luxury with the most stunning views of beautiful Nassau Harbour with up to 30% off at Warwick Paradise Island. Stay for two or more nights and receive a $100 Amber Spa Credit per person or a $350 Amber Spa Credit per person when staying five nights or more.

An Exumas Bucket List Day Tour – Get 25% off Staniel Air’s 5-Star rated Bucket List Day Tour when you fly from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, using the code BAHAMAS2019 at checkout. The package includes stops to experience the Swimming Pigs of Big Major Cay, Compass Cay’s Nurse Sharks, Thunderball Grotto and more.

FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

HERO World Challenge (December 1 – December 7) – The invitation-only tournament hosted by Tiger Woods and comprised of the top ranked golfers in the world will be played at Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 1 – Dec.7. Golf Channel and NBC will provide live television coverage of the HERO World Challenge.

The Jonas Brothers at Atlantis (December 30) – GRAMMY-nominated band, the Jonas Brothers, will perform at Atlantis, Paradise Island on December 30, 2019. The performance is a part of the resort’s acclaimed entertainment series, Atlantis LIVE. This will be the multiplatinum trio’s fifth time performing for Atlantis LIVE and 10 years since their last Atlantis performance.

Junkanoo (December 26; January 1) – Considered the cultural event of the year, Junkanoo is a vibrant and one-of-a-kind celebration of Bahamian culture. From eye-popping and colorful costumes to lively dancing and music, see Junkanoo performers rush the main streets of Nassau as their groups compete for Best of the Best title.