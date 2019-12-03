UN: Severe hunger threatens half of Zimbabwe’s population

The World Food Program announced plans to more than double the number of people it helps in Zimbabwe to more than 4 million. Over 7 million people overall are in need.

“We’re deep into a vicious cycle of sky-rocketing malnutrition that’s hitting women and children hardest and will be tough to break,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “With poor rains forecast yet again in the run-up to the main harvest in April, the scale of hunger in the country is going to get worse before it gets better.”

According to UN, about half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse.

Zimbabwe’s economic crisis, the worst in a decade, and a drought across southern Africa will complicate aid delivery as prices for basic items soar and food supplies are lower than normal, according to the UN.