‘Deliberate collision’: One child killed, five injured in Essex car attack

A 12-year-old boy was killed, two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman were injured when a car jumped the sidewalk in front of a secondary school in Essex.

Police were called to the scene of the incident near Debden High School in Loughton at around 3:30 pm on Monday. A murder investigation has been launched after the boy’s death was confirmed by police at around 7:15 pm.

Local resident Terry Glover, 51, is wanted in connection with the incident, which police say was “deliberate.”

“We believe the collision was deliberate and as such we have launched a murder investigation,” Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman of Essex Police said.

Emergency services and police were on Monday amassed at the scene where witnesses said a car ran off the road and onto the pavement.

Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Rob Brettell appealed to the public to provide any dashcam or CCTV footage they have of the area.

“This is likely to be a prolonged and serious investigation we urgently need the public’s assistance,” he said.

Police initially described the situation as “fast moving” but urged the public “not to speculate” on the circumstances or people involved. Brettell said such speculation could cause “further worry and upset” to the community.

Willingale Road, where the collision occurred, has been completely closed to the public in both directions and authorities are warning people to avoid the area.

One witness told Essex Live that a Ford Ka drove onto the path, hitting multiple children, before driving off down the road. “It was awful to witness. Everyone is in shock,” one father told the outlet.

Brettell confirmed on Twitter that police are searching for a silver Ford Ka, which is likely to have sustained damage to its front.

Four minorsa and a 53-year-old woman who were injured in the incident, were taken to the local hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.