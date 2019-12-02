Jamaica now most-connected country from South America

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, announced a new flight from Lima, Peru, to Montego Bay that was inaugurated this morning.

Minister Bartlett and Minister Vasquez completed the protocols at the Lima airport.

The Lima hub is one of the largest in South America and will make Jamaica the most-connected country from South America in the English-speaking Caribbean. LATAM is the largest airline in South America.

The flight will begin a 3-day rotation today with 174 passengers and crew on board.

