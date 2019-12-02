Cameroon Airlines plane attacked during landing at Bamenda airport

A Cameroon Airlines (Camair-Co) passenger aircraft came under fire while approaching an airport in Cameroon’s volatile English-speaking region.

The plane was preparing to land in Bamenda airport in the country’s Northwest Region when it was attacked by gunmen.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely and there were no casualties, the carrier said in a statement. “Thanks to the bravery of the captain, the aircraft was able to land smoothly despite the impact on its fuselage,” it said. Cameroon Airlines is assessing the damage to the plane.

Separatist insurgents in the English-speaking west of Cameroon have been fighting the army since 2017, seeking to establish a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

The Cameroon Airlines Corporation, trading as Camair-Co, is an airline from Cameroon, serving as flag carrier of the country.