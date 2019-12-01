24 local tourists killed in Tunisia road accident

Twenty four people have been killed in Tunisia road accident. The Tunisian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 22 people were killed, 21 were injured in an accident with a tourist bus. According to the agency, the bus rolled over and pulled into a ditch.

There were 43 people in it, most of them were schoolchildren and students who were traveling on a trip out of town. The bus was traveling from the capital of Tunisia, belonged to one of the private travel agencies.

Despite coverage on some other news channels, it doesn’t appear foreign visitors were among the victims.

The bus was heading towards the city of Ayn Darahim, the incident occurred in the north-west of the country. According to Tunisian media, President Kais Saied visited the scene of the disaster.

Tunisian parliament issued a statement requesting the Ministers of Internal Affairs and Health to monitor the rescue operation and provide material and psychological assistance to the families of the victims of the accident. The Health Ministry, in turn, announced a national blood donation campaign for the victims.

