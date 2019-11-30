Aeroflot will no longer send boarding information via text messages
Aeroflot Russian Airlines announced that from December 2 it will stop informing passengers about boarding via text messages. Text message notifications will be sent to airline passengers only when there is a change in the flight schedule.
Representatives of the airline asked passengers to monitor landing information on the airport information board. The airline also reminded passengers that check-in for flights ends 40 minutes before departure, and boarding – 20 minutes before departure.
