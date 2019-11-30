Businesses prepare for take-off with Heathrow Airport expansion

Hundreds of local, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have kick-started the process for procuring work with Heathrow’s biggest suppliers, ahead of contracts being released for the airport’s expansion program. The 23rd flagship Heathrow Business Summit welcomed nearly 300 local SMEs to the Park Inn hotel on Thursday, marking the end of a year-long tour – consisting of 11 business summits across the UK.

For over 20 years, Heathrow’s Business Summits have provided an opportunity for SMEs to meet face-to-face with some of the airport’s largest suppliers and connect them to new contracts and advice, as well as supply chain and exporting opportunities. This year, over 800 SMEs have attended one of the summits across the country, resulting in over 2000 engagements which are designed to give SMEs a chance to cement relationships and forge new connections with some of the UK’s largest suppliers. This year’s flagship summit saw over 40 of Heathrow’s top suppliers discuss real contract opportunities with local businesses from Slough, Spelthorne, Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon and further afield.

Maintaining this strong partnership with local businesses will help to ensure that Heathrow expansion provides tens of thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships for local people. This once in a generation project will also inject billions of economic benefits into local communities whilst ensuring that expansion is delivered in line with strict mitigation and environmental commitments.

Feedback from Heathrow’s public consultation that closed in September, will be analysed and used to shape the project which is when final plans for expansion will be submitted as part of its planning application for the project.

Heathrow’s Chief Financial Officer Javier Echave, said:

“In its 23rd year, our Business Summits programme is stronger than ever and this year alone we’ve met face-to-face with over 800 SMEs. We’re gearing up to the submission of our planning application next year and we could not be more impressed by the talent and commitment of local SMEs who are going to help us build Britain’s new runway.”