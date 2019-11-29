Black Friday Shopping knife attack injures shoppers in The Hague

Black Friday shopping brought a record number of bargain shoppers, both visitors, and locals, to the city center in The Hague, the Capital City of The Netherlands.

A knife attack Friday night hurt several shoppers in The Hague.

Police said the emergency services were at the scene. Three people were injured in the stabbing incident.

A well-informed source reports that the victims seem to have been chosen at random. According to the source, the situation reminds of the stabbing in The Hague in May 2018, in which Malek F. killed three people

Dutch Police in The Hague posted on twitter: Have you seen anything about this incident, or do you have camera images or other images?

