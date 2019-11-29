Jumeirah Group celebrates quadruple win at the World Travel Awards 2019

Jumeirah Group today announces their triumph at the World Travel Awards 2019. With competition spanning 6 continents, Jumeirah has been honored with a number of accolades including; World’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel, World’s Leading Hotel Suite, World’s Leading Desert Resort, and the World’s Leading Resort Design.

Tipped as the Oscars of the tourism industry, this quadruple win for Jumeirah Group highlights the brand’s excellence in hospitality and successful dedication to their three key strategic pillars; the elevation of their dining experiences, offering service beyond expectations and providing unmatched and redefined product, architecture and design.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah was voted as the World’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel 2019. An architectural spectacle, the iconic sail-shaped hotel is reflective of the Emirate’s past and future, as well as its endeavor to transition into one of the most culturally diverse and dynamic cities in the world. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah not only challenges the norms of traditional hotel design but redefines the meaning of luxury hospitality in both Dubai and globally, and is renowned for its exceptional service. This year, the hotel has elevated its culinary offering under the leadership of new Chief Culinary Officer, Michael Ellis, who has been instrumental in the introduction of two new Michelin starred chefs to the hotel.

Jumeirah Etihad Towers’ Royal Etihad Suite was voted as the World’s Leading Hotel Suite 2019. Encompassing the entirety of the 60th floor, complete with sitting rooms, dining facilities, bedrooms and butler facilities, the suite exists in harmony with the ocean, providing calming and neutral hues to create an aura of understated elegance. With 980sqm of craftmanship and a 360 degree view of the capital, the suite is an abode of tranquility and privacy with meticulous care and attention catering to every need.

Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort and Spa was voted as the World’s Leading Desert Resort 2019. The recently opened Jumeirah Al Wathba is set in the mesmerizing desert landscape of Abu Dhabi and promises a remote escape complete with spaciously designed rooms and villas that feature timeless local details, traditional artwork and Arabesque accessories. The resort ensures guests have an immersive cultural experience; all while being surrounded by breath-taking views of the desert landscape.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort was voted as the World’s Leading Resort Design 2019. Jumeirah Group’s first luxury ‘eco-conscious’ beachfront resort, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island overlooks 400 meters of beautiful white sand, offering breath-taking scenery and undisturbed wildlife. The hotel’s approach to design reflects its dedication to sustainability and is influenced by its natural surroundings. The use of colors, fabrics and textures create an earthy yet luxurious feel, while there is an ocean-inspired, 13-foot high glass-blown chandelier hanging in the lobby, reflecting the seven different colors of the Arabian Gulf.

Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer for Jumeirah Group commented, “We are delighted with the success of our properties at the World Travel Awards. Winning these three accolades is a reflection of our on-going commitment to market excellence and the world-class guest experiences that we offer.”

The World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide. Established in 1993, the awards are recognized as a world-class hallmark of quality. Each year a series of gala ceremonies are staged to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in the tourism industry.