Bahamas Tourism: Yacht Charter on the Islands of the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Bahamas tourism is vitally important to the economy of this island nation. White sandy beaches are a given, and yacht charters and cruises are one of the most desired activities to explore in The Bahamas. It becomes specifically important to understand after all the rumors surrounding The Bahamas Tourism after Hurricane Dorian.

The Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in a speech to the UN’s General Assembly invited tourists to make the trip to The Bahamas beaches and stated: “Please come and visit one or more of the 14 other major islands in The Bahamas not affected by Hurricane Dorian.” ”The revenue from tourists visiting the Bahamas will play a vital role in reconstructing and rebuilding the affected areas. Around 70 percent of The Bahamas’ GDP comes from tourism.”

Carla Stuart, Senior Director of Cruise and Maritime Development for the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, showed her gratitude for all the aid The Bahamas government has received so far during the Monaco Yacht Show 2019’s ACREW seminar 2 months ago. She said, “We are so deeply appreciative of all the help and support we have received post-Dorian.” Stuart also welcomed visitors to The Bahamas, saying, “There’s still plenty for everyone to come and see, especially as reconstruction has been ongoing and The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island should be rebuilt soon.”

According to Luxury Lifestyle, a Bahamas yacht charter is, therefore, not only an exceptional experience, but the more money you spend enjoying yourself, the more that will go back into the local economy, and back into helping the devastated communities recover from the recent natural disaster. And with so many places unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, you will still be able to enjoy all of the luxuries you would expect on any Caribbean yacht charter, from lively beach bars set upon fine white sand to 5-star restaurants.

Luxury Lifestyle in its articles explains:

Which Bahamas Islands can you visit?

The principal islands unaffected by Hurricane Dorian include Acklins & Crooked Island, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Harbour Island, Inagua, Long Island, Mayaguana, New Providence (Nassau & Paradise Island), Rum Cay and San Salvador.

New Providence is particularly popular as it hosts the capital city of the Bahamas, Nassau, filled with culture and excitement around every corner. It is also home to some truly exquisite restaurants, such as Dune, where Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten serves up a blend of French-Asian cuisine with a Bahamian twist.

Nassau is currently undergoing a great extension of Prince George Wharf, the Carribean’s biggest cruise port, allowing it to welcome more and bigger superyachts. The $250 million projects will transform the port into a state-of-the-art waterfront destination, offering luxury eateries, entertainment facilities, and striking architectural features. Meanwhile, on Paradise Island, the high-safety Hurricane Hole Marina is also undergoing a large scale renovation including a pool, two restaurants, a bank, a gourmet market, and more berths, due to be finished by March 2020.

A luxury yacht charter in the Bahamas is by no means limited to the delights of the New Providence. Rum Cay is considered one of the Bahamas’ best-kept secrets, recognised for its historical ruins, vivid coral reefs, miles of spectacular beaches and thrilling surf, making it perfect for watersports lovers. The Exumas are a paradisiacal location that will have you on Cloud Nine, with untouched coastlines and gin-clear waters. The ultimate romantic destination, one island is even home to friendly sea pigs that you can swim with – where else in the world would you find that? Meanwhile, on the Berry Islands, you could wander for hours without seeing another soul, making every bay feel like a secluded private beach experience.

Each of the principal islands holds its own unique charm, and each is worth visiting on a Bahamas yacht charter. Prepare to fall in love with each and every one.

When is the best time to visit the Bahamas?

Luckily, the best time to go is just around the corner. The ideal months to visit The Bahamas are from mid-December to mid-April when you will experience delightfully-warm temperatures between 65°F/18°C and 85°F/29°C and endless sunshine. Those on a Bahamas yacht charter will also enjoy the bath-like sea, which hovers around 27°C or 81°F, perfect for a relaxing swim or an exhilarating Jet Ski ride.

After the tragedy of Hurricane Dorian, you may have feared that The Bahamas would be off-limits while the regeneration efforts were underway. However, with plenty of the Bahamian Islands unaffected, and tourism revenue helping to rebuild Grand Bahama and Abaco, there’s never been a better time to go to The Bahamas.

The Bahamas features over 700 islands and cays throughout its coral archipelago and sits just over an hour away from the American mainland. The islands are home to some of the most scenic beaches and coastlines in the Caribbean, making The Bahamas a popular destination for relaxation along with water sports, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.

Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Tourism Minister, recently attended the 60th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) which made a big splash in support of The Bahamas, and which proved to be an amazing opportunity for the Minister and The Islands Of The Bahamas.

The Bahamas is known for its affordable luxury resorts, including the famous all-inclusive Sandals Resort.

More information on the Bahamas go to bahamas.com