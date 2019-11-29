Olympian Simone Biles receives symbolic keys to San Pedro during Belize visit

World-renowned Olympic Champion and Gold Medalist, Simone Biles, received the symbolic keys to San Pedro Ambergris Caye from Mayor Daniel Guerrero during a brief ceremony last night at the start of her six-day private visit to Belize.

During the ceremony, Hon. Manuel Heredia, Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation, also presented Simone with a token of appreciation.

Simone arrived around midday on Wednesday and travelled to San Pedro to relax and enjoy Thanksgiving break in Belize. During her stay, Simone will be enjoying several reef and rainforest activities, and is looking forward to a relaxing week with her family.

Biles, at 22, is the most decorated artistic gymnast of all time winning twenty-five World Championship medals, 19 of which are gold; five of her titles were won at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany in October. The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan is in her sights, and it is expected that she will be one of the most highly anticipated athletes at the games.

Simone holds Belize citizenship through her mother and refers to the Jewel as her second home. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) takes this opportunity to extend Simone a warm welcome and wish her and her family a relaxed and memorable vacation. We are sure she will enjoy Belize’s myriad natural attractions, excellent cuisine and the exceptionally warm hospitality of her fellow Belizeans.