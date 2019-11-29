Five people stabbed, attacker shot by police in London Bridge terror attack

At least six people have were wounded and one person has been taken into custody, as London police deal with an attack on London Bridge earlier today.

London police have revealed that at least one person appears to have been shot during the incident.

“We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge,” police said in a statement.

Numerous police and ambulance vehicles are at the scene on the busy thoroughfare.

Sky News is reporting that one man was fatally shot by armed forces during the incident and at least five people are believed to have been stabbed in the area.

The BBC is reporting that two shots were fired and photographs posted on Twitter showed a truck parked across several lanes of traffic on the bridge.

Footage circulating on social media shows two men grappling on the ground before one of the men is dragged away by police officers. It appears that the second man is then shot by the officers.

London Bridge train station has been shut down due to the incident and nearby Borough Market has been evacuated. The bridge was previously the scene of a ramming and stabbing terrorist attack in June 2017 which left 11 people dead.