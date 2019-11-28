IATA: Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines signs up to ‘25by2025’ pledge

In line with Pegasus Airlines’ ongoing efforts to promote gender equality in business and the aviation sector, Pegasus has signed IATA’s “25by2025” initiative. In a ceremony held in Berlin, Germany, Pegasus Airlines CEO and IATA Board Member Mehmet T. Nane signed a gender balance pledge for the company as part of a voluntary campaign for IATA member airlines to improve female representation in senior or under-represented roles in the industry by 25%, or up to a minimum of 25% by 2025.

Commenting on the initiative, Mehmet T. Nane said: “Gender equality is a very important and ongoing issue for us at Pegasus Airlines, demonstrated by the successful initiatives we’ve implemented thus far. By signing IATA’s ‘25by2025’ initiative, we are now pledging to improve gender balance in our workplace. We are proud to be among the first airlines in the world to have taken this pledge. We are also proud to have women excelling in their fields at every level in Pegasus Airlines, from pilots to senior management. Having made this pledge, and with our continued commitment to gender equality, increasing the number of female employees at Pegasus will now to be one of our primary goals moving forward.”

“We welcome Pegasus’s commitment to the 25by2025 campaign. We need a skilled, diverse and gender balanced workforce to meet the growing needs of our customers. Aviation is the business of freedom. And 25by2025 will help this important global industry be an even better employment opportunity for all people looking to make their career by linking the world,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

In 2016, Pegasus Airlines became the first airline in the world to endorse the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), illustrating the significance that the airline places on gender equality and the role of women in business and the workplace. As a member of Turkey’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation Committee for the Development of Social Gender Balance, Pegasus Airlines continues to support awareness-raising programs for women regarding job opportunities in aviation, and to improve the quality and quantity of roles available to women in the sector. Also, as part of the “CEO Manifesto in Support of Gender Equality” prepared by the Professional Women’s Network (PWA) Istanbul, Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T. Nane has enlisted his voluntary services as a ‘PWN Equality Ambassador’ with the mission to increase public awareness around the issue. Pegasus also supports the Women in Sales (WiS); a platform co-chaired by Pegasus Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Güliz Öztürk to increase the gender balance between women and men in company sales departments.