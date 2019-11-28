Transforming hospitality & tourism: Sustainable future goals

The India International Hotel Travel and Tourism Research Conference 2020 will be held at the Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BCIHMCT). This will be the 10th conference since 2009 involving the tourism and hospitality industry. The upcoming edition of the conference next year will focus on the theme “Transforming Hospitality & Tourism: Sustainable Goals & Strategies for Future.”

With the rapid growth of hospitality and the travel and tourism business, there is an urgent need to address all aspects of sustainability and to develop and incorporate strategies in support of sustainable development goals. Through this theme, an effort is being made to include constructive deliberations on the issues related to economic, social, environmental, and technological sustainability in various aspects of hospitality and the travel and tourism sectors.

The conference

The conference will include formal presentations, workshops, awards, and other industry-related forum. Apart from the regular presentations, the conference will include keynote addresses by eminent speakers from India and abroad as well as experts from both industry and academia along with approximately 400 participants.