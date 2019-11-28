Russia’s Aeroflot to launch new Goa, Mumbai, Chengdu, Osaka and Singapore flights
Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot is planning to launch new long-range international routes to India’s Goa and Mumbai, China’s Chengdu, Japan’s Osaka and Singapore, airline’s Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Savelyev said today.
“The international route network will be complemented in 2020 by new long-range flights from Moscow to Mumbai, Goa, Chengdu, Osaka and Singapore,” the CEO said.
There are no direct flights from Russia to the majority of these destinations at present.
PJSC Aeroflot – Russian Airlines, commonly known as Aeroflot, is the largest Russian passenger airline. It flew 35.8 million passengers in 2018.
