Global tourism & leisure industry venture financing deals totaled $2.58 billion in Q3 2019

Total tourism and leisure industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019 worth $2.58 billion were announced globally.

The value marked an increase of 7.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 35.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $1.91 billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.08 billion. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $731.92 million.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for tourism and leisure industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q3 2019 was the US with 25 deals, followed by China with 19 and India with ten.

In 2019, as of the end of Q3 2019, tourism and leisure venture financing deals worth $7.26 billion were announced globally, marking an increase of 121.04% year on year.

Tourism and leisure industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five tourism and leisure industry venture financing deals accounted for 62.4% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five tourism and leisure venture financing deals stood at $1.61 billion, against the overall value of $2.58 billion recorded for the month.

The top five tourism and leisure industry deals of Q3 2019 were:

1. Daimler, European Investment Bank, General Atlantic, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Permira Holdings, Silver Lake Partners and TCMI’s $560.88 million venture financing of FlixMobility

2. The $300 million venture financing of Chengjia Apartment by Boyu Capital Consultancy, CCB International (Holdings), Huazhu Hotels Group and Yunfeng Capital

3. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $275 million venture financing of Bird Rides

4. The $250 million venture financing of Ola Electric Mobility by SoftBank Group

5. A-ROD, Atreides Capital, Fidelity National Information Services, Greenoaks Capital Management, Greylock Partners, iiNovia Capital, Real Ventures, ScaleUP Ventures, Spark Capital, Structure Capital, Tao Capital Partners, Valor Equity Partners and Westcap Mgt.’s venture financing of Sonder for $225 million.