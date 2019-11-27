California and Oregon travelers preparing for bomb cyclone

A “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon is expected to dump snow, knock out power and topple trees in California and Oregon causing woes for would-be Thanksgiving travelers. A bomb cyclone is a rapid drop in air pressure and could bring ocean waves of up to 35 feet, wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and heavy snow in the mountains.

Weather watches, warnings, and alerts were posted across much of the western half of the nation. The “bomb cyclone” began its westward march from the California coast late Tuesday.

On Tuesday, weather-related damage was widespread nationwide. Authorities on both sides of the California-Oregon border reported numerous crashes and closed roads. The National Weather Service urged people to wait to travel for the holiday until the weather improved.

Hundreds stranded

Hundreds of cars remained stranded Wednesday on Interstate 5 headed north from California into Oregon in the storm aftermath. The snow was dumped and created white-out conditions on both sides of the California-Oregon border. Snow also temporarily shut down part of Interstate 80 north of Lake Tahoe, near the Nevada-California line.

A second storm began hitting the West Coast of the U.S. It will bring snow to the mountains and wind and rain along the coasts of California and Oregon.

Multiple roads were closed in southern Oregon because of downed trees and power lines and blizzard-like driving conditions. Other roads were reduced to a single lane, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

What to expect

Angela Smith, hotel manager for Oceanfront Lodge in Crescent City, Northern California, lost power briefly during rain and strong winds. She said the hotel is ready to withstand heavy downpours.

“It’s blowing pretty good outside but because we’re right on the coast, everything was built to ensure the safety of people,” Smith said.

Forecasters warned of “difficult to impossible travel conditions” across much of northern Arizona later this week. That storm is expected to dump about 2 feet of snow. The approaching storm accelerated the annual winter closure of the highway leading to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon by 5 days.