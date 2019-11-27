Hawaii tourists spent US$1.33 billion in October

Tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) helped to fund a number of community events statewide in the land of Aloha during October, including the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, Maui Marathon, Kauai Chocolate and Coffee Festival, and Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival.

Visitors to the Hawaiian Islands spent a total of $1.33 billion in October 2019, a slight increase of 0.9 percent compared to October 2018, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). Visitor spending includes lodging, interisland airfare, shopping, food, car rental and other expenses while in Hawaii.

In October, Hawaii visitor spending rose from U.S. West (+6.2% to $539.9 million), Japan (+1.1% to $186.6 million) and Canada (+3.1% to $63.0 million) but declined from U.S. East (-0.6% to $303.5 million) and All Other International Markets (-8.9% to $224.4 million) compared to a year ago.

Statewide

On a statewide level, average daily visitor spending declined (-2.4% to $197 per person) in October year-over-year. Visitors from U.S. East (+3.2% to $220 per person) spent more per person, while visitors from Japan (-1.5% to $249 per person), Canada (-0.6% to $167 per person) and All Other International Markets (-15.2% to $207) spent less. Average daily spending by U.S. West visitors (+0.3% to $177 per person) was similar to last year.

Total visitor arrivals increased 4.8 percent to 800,448 visitors in October, supported by growth in arrivals from air service (+5.2% to 779,909) which offset fewer arrivals by cruise ships (-8.3% to 20,539). Total visitor days1 increased 3.4 percent. The average daily census2, or the number of visitors on any given day in October, was 216,955, up 3.4 percent compared to a year ago.

Visitor arrivals by air service increased in October from U.S. West (+8.8% to 357,197), Japan (+4.4% to 128,947), Canada (+3.6% to 32,243) and All Other International Markets (+4.5% to 113,008) but declined from U.S. East (-1.1% to 148,513) compared to a year ago.

Among the four larger islands, Oahu saw increased visitor spending (+2.8% to $608.6 million) in October, boosted by growth in visitor arrivals (+2.8% to 473,499) and higher daily spending (+1.3%). Maui reported declines in visitor spending (-1.1% to $377.1 million) and daily spending (-7.9%), but visitor arrivals increased (+10.9% to 240,135). The island of Hawaii saw increased visitor spending (+3.9% to $177.0 million), bolstered by growth in visitor arrivals (+14.5% to 131,947) which offset lower daily spending (-4.7%). Kauai recorded decreases in visitor spending (-4.6% to $140.7 million), daily spending (-1.5%) and visitor arrivals (-0.8% to 102,632) compared to a year ago.

A total of 1,063,333 trans-Pacific air seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands in October, up 4.1 percent from a year ago. Growth in air seats from U.S. East (+8.6%) and U.S. West (+8.5%) offset decreases from Other Asia (-10.6%), Canada (-10.2%), Oceania (-7.8%) and Japan (-4.4%).

Year-to-Date 2019

Year-to-date through October, total visitor spending of $14.67 billion (+0.2%) was comparable to a year ago. Visitor spending increased from U.S. West (+5.3% to $5.72 billion), U.S. East (+2.3% to $3.90 billion) and Japan (+0.5% to $1.80 billion), but declined from Canada (-2.8% to $846.9 million) and All Other International Markets (-12.3% to $2.37 billion).

Statewide average daily spending by visitors decreased to $195 per person (-2.6%) due to lower spending by visitors from most markets.

Year-to-date, total visitor arrivals increased (+5.5% to 8,659,324) versus last year, supported by growth in arrivals from air service (+5.3% to 8,544,350) and cruise ships (+16.4% to 114,974). Visitor arrivals by air grew from U.S. West (+10.3% to 3,817,895), U.S. East (+3.6% to 1,900,986) and Japan (+3.4% to 1,281,848), offsetting fewer visitors from Canada (-1.1% to 420,205) and All Other International Markets (-2.5% to 1,123,417). Total visitor days rose 2.9 percent compared to the first 10 months of 2018.

Oahu recorded year-to-date increases in visitor spending (+2.4% to $6.79 billion) and visitor arrivals (+5.6% to 5,163,637), but daily spending declined (-2.5%) compared to the first 10 months of 2018. On Maui, visitor spending rose slightly (+0.8% to $4.23 billion) as growth in visitor arrivals (+5.3% to 2,562,006) offset lower daily spending (-2.2%). The island of Hawaii reported declines in visitor spending (-3.6% to $1.90 billion) and daily spending (-3.9%), but visitor arrivals increased (+2.8% to 1,467,277). Kauai saw decreases in visitor spending (-5.9% to $1.59 billion), daily spending (-3.0%) and visitor arrivals (-1.6% to 1,145,941).

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In October, visitor arrivals from the Mountain region increased 13.4 percent year-over-year, with growth in visitors from Nevada (+29.8%), Arizona (+19.8%) and Colorado (+13.3%). Arrivals from the Pacific region rose 7.8 percent with more visitors from California (+9.9%) and Washington (+4.2%).

Year-to-date through October, visitor arrivals rose from the Pacific (+10.9%) and Mountain (+10.9%) regions versus the same period last year. Daily visitor spending dropped to $174 per person (-1.2%) as a result of decreases in transportation, food and beverage, and entertainment and recreation, while spending on lodging and shopping was similar to last year.

U.S. East: In October, visitor arrivals increased from the West South Central (+2.3%) and New England (+1.9%) regions but declined from the South Atlantic (-4.0%), East North Central (-2.5%) and West North Central (-1.8%) regions compared to a year ago.

Year-to-date through October, visitor arrivals increased from every region. Daily visitor spending rose to $213 per person (+1.3%). Lodging and food and beverage expenses increased, while transportation expenses declined compared to last year.

Japan: In October, more visitors went to multiple islands (+8.5%) year-over-year, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth in multiple-island visitation compared to the same timeframe a year ago.

Year-to-date through October, stays in timeshares (+11.8%), with friends and relatives (+7.0%), in hotels (+3.1%) and in condominiums (+1.0%) increased compared to a year ago. Average daily visitor spending decreased to $237 per person (-1.7%), primarily due to lower lodging and shopping expenses.

Canada: In October, fewer visitors purchased packaged trips (-14.0%), while more visitors made their own travel arrangements (+7.0%) compared to a year ago.

Year-to-date through October, fewer visitors stayed in condominiums (-6.7%), timeshares (-4.6%) and hotels (-2.1%), while more visitors stayed with friends and relatives (+10.0%) and in rental homes (+2.5%) compared to a year ago. Daily visitor spending of $167 per person (-0.1%) was similar to last year. Spending on food and beverage increased but lodging and shopping expenses declined.