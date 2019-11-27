The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation hosts top-tier media and influencers post-Hurricane Dorian

Nearly 20 Leading Journalists and Social Media Influencers Attend Familiarization Trips to Tell The Bahamas’ Open For Business Story

In the months following Hurricane Dorian, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) has mobilized and set up a steady stream of group and individual familiarization trips to continue telling the world that The Bahamas is “Open For Business.” From November 2019 into the New Year, top-tier media and social influencers are coming to The Islands Of The Bahamas to discover the country’s culture, cuisine and communities and help spread the message that most of the islands are welcoming visitors.

The trips will drive positive and educational coverage of the destination, in print, online and social media, during the critical travel-booking season.

“With more than 700 islands and cays, there is so much to discover in The Bahamas,” said Mrs. Joy Jibrilu, Director General at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. “Hosting influential media and storytellers to deliver our ’Open For Business’ message in a way that resonates with their readers and followers is a key part of our multi-phased post-hurricane campaign. The coverage we receive from these visits will be crucial in inspiring travel to our country, speaking to all the important reasons why now is the time to visit.”

In November, the BMOTA hosted its first group press trip following Hurricane Dorian. Top-tier travel and lifestyle journalists, contributing to Delta Sky, the Daily Beast, TravelPulse, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and others, visited Nassau Paradise Island, Eleuthera and Harbour Island to discover the ease of island hopping in The Bahamas and get a first-hand account of the Bahamian people’s resilience despite the devastating hurricane season. Stories will not only highlight BMOTA’s “Open For Business” messaging, but will position the islands as must-visit travel destinations this season and beyond.

The BMOTA also hosted South Florida travel and lifestyle influencer, The Style Bungalow, in Harbour Island, in November. She experienced the quiet island lifestyle while also visiting some of the world’s most Instagram-worthy spots, including The Pink Sands Beach, the pastel-hued homes, Bahama House and much more. The Style Bungalow shared that The Bahamas is “Open For Business” with her 211K+ Instagram followers and highlighted the quick flight from Florida as another reason why everyone, including Floridians, should visit.

The Ministry is working diligently to keep this momentum of top-tier media and influencers visiting The Bahamas alive. Aligning with the Hero World Challenge in December, the BMTOA will be hosting five quality sports, travel and lifestyle media to promote Nassau and Exuma as premier golf destinations. Journalists from Forbes, GOLF.com, BroBible and GOLF Monthly will experience top golf courses in Nassau, including Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis and Exuma’s Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course.

The Ministry’s visiting journalist program continues to be an unqualified success. Through the People-To-People Experience, visiting journalists are able to connect with the Bahamian people and get an experience like no other while sharing meals and conversations. An additional slate of individual trips took place on a rolling basis. Reporters with The Washington Post and Jamaque Paradis Magazine visited in the past two months while travel influencer, Get Lost With Jackie, a journalist from The Zoe Report and two of The Boston Globe writers are scheduled to come early in 2020 to cover an array of topics from Junkanoo to fly-fishing.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 15 of the 16 unique island destinations currently open for business, The Bahamas lies just 55 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands Of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

For more news about The Bahamas, please click here.