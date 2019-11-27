Lufthansa announces new Greece destinations for summer 2020

Sun, beach and sea: Greece remains a popular trend destination for many holidaymakers. And from summer 2020, Lufthansa will be offering two further ways for spending the holidays in the eastern Mediterranean: With Zakynthos from Munich and Rhodes from Frankfurt, two attractive new islands will be added. In summer 2020, Lufthansa will thus be offering all sun-hungry passengers up to 14 weekly connections to five Greek islands in addition to flights to Athens and Thessaloniki. More than ever before.

New from Munich in detail

Zakynthos is the name of the new destination from Munich, which will be on the flight schedule for the first time from 4 April 2020. Lufthansa flies to the island in western Greece every Saturday with an Airbus A321. LH1762 takes off from Munich at 14:45 h and lands in Zakynthos at 18:00 h. The return flight LH1763 brings the holidaymakers back to Munich at 19:00 h. The landing at 20:25 h is ideal for connecting flights at home and abroad. A further weekly connection to Zakynthos will be added from 3 June. An Airbus A320 will then take off every Wednesday at 15:45 h for Greece.

New from Frankfurt in detail

Also from 4 April, Lufthansa will be flying once a week from Frankfurt to Rhodes in south-eastern Greece. Every Saturday, a Lufthansa Airbus A320 with the flight number LH1258 takes off for Greece at 1 p.m. each day. The landing in Rhodes is scheduled for 17:10 h. LH1259 return flight will take off at 18:10 h, the landing in Frankfurt is planned for 20:30 h. From 6 June to 15 September, another weekly service will be added. Rhodes will then be available every Tuesday. Departure is at 12:10 h.