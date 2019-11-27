Budapest Airport adds a LOT more to route map

Budapest Airport’s launch of year-round service to Seoul Incheon with LOT Polish Airlines earlier this year significantly contributed to the Hungarian gateway’s Asia development. Today, just two months into the schedule, the airport celebrates the even stronger than expected demand to Seoul as the airline announces a frequency increase, operating four times weekly from next May.

Having witnessed close a to 40% increase in the Incheon-Budapest market since 2016, some 67,000 passengers flew from the Korean capital last year to Hungary’s capital. With a clear need for a non-stop link, the rapid frequency increase more than proves the high demand on the growing market.

Commenting on the frequency increase at today’s press conference, Kam Jandu, CCO, Budapest Airport said: “The success and continuous growth of our Asian network gives us even more opportunity to open up Budapest to the world. The additional capacity on the Seoul service clearly shows the progression and growth of our networks.” He added: “While also announcing two more new links for S20, LOT’s continuous confidence in our market is helping us witness another great year for Budapest.”

Alongside the frequency increase announcement, Budapest has also confirmed the announcement of LOT’s 12th and 13th new routes, due to commencement S20. Increasing the destinations on the airport’s own route map, the Polish airline will launch weekly services to Dubrovnik and Varna from 7 June 2020. Facing no competition on either of these services, LOT’s partnership with Budapest Airport continues to drive forward.