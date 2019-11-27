US Travel applauds Global Entry for Brazil

U.S. Travel Association issued the following statement on the announcement that citizens of Brazil can soon join the Global Entry program:

“The American travel community welcomes news that citizens of Brazil will soon be able to access the Global Entry program for a secure, expedited Customs process when visiting the United States.

“Global Entry is innovative and effective policymaking: making the U.S. more secure by thoroughly pre-vetting travelers before they enter the country, while simultaneously boosting the economy by facilitating visitation.

“Brazil is already the fifth-largest inbound travel market, and travel generated an $11.2 billion U.S. trade surplus with Brazil last year. We can expect to see the volume of secure travelers from Brazil increase as citizens of that country are able to enjoy the benefits of Global Entry.

“We also urge progress to add Brazil to the Visa Waiver Program, a program with similar economic and security benefits as Global Entry.”