Tourists in Crete in for a violent awakening: Earthquake!

Tourists in Creta had a rude awakening this morning when this Greek tourist island of Creta was struck by a strong earthquake at 9.23 am Friday morning local time., just a day after 23 people were killed at an earthquake in Albania.

The location:

43.5 km (27.0 mi) NW of Kssamos, Greece

73.1 km (45.3 mi) WNW of Chani, Greece

117.3 km (72.7 mi) WNW of Rethymno, Greece

167.3 km (103.7 mi) SSE of Sprti, Greece

175.8 km (109.0 mi) WNW of Irkleion, Greece

The 6.5 magnitude shock was felt as far away as Athens when it hit on Wednesday morning.

Buildings, including universities and schools, have reportedly been evacuated.

