Tourists in Crete in for a violent awakening: Earthquake!
Tourists in Creta had a rude awakening this morning when this Greek tourist island of Creta was struck by a strong earthquake at 9.23 am Friday morning local time., just a day after 23 people were killed at an earthquake in Albania.
The location:
- 43.5 km (27.0 mi) NW of Kssamos, Greece
- 73.1 km (45.3 mi) WNW of Chani, Greece
- 117.3 km (72.7 mi) WNW of Rethymno, Greece
- 167.3 km (103.7 mi) SSE of Sprti, Greece
- 175.8 km (109.0 mi) WNW of Irkleion, Greece
The 6.5 magnitude shock was felt as far away as Athens when it hit on Wednesday morning.
Buildings, including universities and schools, have reportedly been evacuated.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnGovernment and Public SectorGreece travel newsNews articlesTravel and Tourism Feature NewsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravelwire News