ATB welcomes Georges Pierre Lesjongard: New Minister of Tourism Mauritius

Georges Pierre Lesjongard, also known as Joe Lesjongard has been sworn in as the new minister of Tourism of Mauritius as of November 12. This is under the new government led by Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister & Minister of Interior and Defence.

Following the general elections held on 7th November in Mauritius, the swearing-in of the new Council of Ministers took place this Tuesday 12th November at the State House in Réduit.

Mr Lesjongard, who has a background of engineer, has been working at several posts in the government during these last 20 years, namely as minister of Rodrigues, minister of Land and Housing, and more recently as Deputy Speaker at the parliament, among others. During the vesting ceremony, Joe Lesjongard said that he will be working to make Tourism continue contributing to the economy of the country.

Career:

Elected Member of Constituency No. 4, Port Louis North and Montagne Longue – September 2000

President MSM Party Minister of Local Government and Rodrigues- [From September 2000]

Minister of Local Government and Rodrigues and Minister of Housing & Lands [From 24 January 2003 to December 2003]

Minister of Housing & Lands,Small & Medium Enterprises,Handicraft & the Informal Sector[From December 2003 to 16 December 2004]

Minister of Housing and Lands and Minister of Fisheries [As from 16 December 2004]

Elected 2nd Member for Constituency No. 4, Port Louis North and Montagne Longue on 3rd July 2005, under the banner of MSM, MMM-MSM-PMSD Alliance, now no Alliance

Member of Parliament as from 12 July 2005

Elected 2nd Member for Constituency No. 4, Port Louis North and Montagne Longue on 6th May 2010

Member of Parliament as from 18 May 2010 to 06 October 2014

Elected 2nd Member for Constituency No. 14​, Savanne and Black River as from 11 December 2014

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee set up under the Prevention of Corruption Act as from 16 November 2017 to 06 October 2019

Deputy Speaker as at 16th October 2018 to 11 November 2019

Member of House Committee

Member of Standing Orders Committee as from 28 March 2017 to 06 October 2019

Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Gender Caucus as from 16 October 2018 to 06 October 2019

08 November 2019 – Elected first Member for Constituency No.4 Port Louis North and Montagne Longue

​12 November 2019 – Minister of Tourism

The African Tourism Board Executive Committee related their congratulations to the Hon. Minister Georges Pierre Lesjongard. ATB Founding Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “Mauritius has been supportive to our organization from the very first minute. We are ready to continue our excellent relationship with Mauritius as a prime travel and tourism destination under the leadership of Minister Lesjongard.”

