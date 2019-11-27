Millennium Hotels and Resorts Welcomes Guests to Celebrate the Holidays with Exclusive Winter Sale and Festive Offerings

Millennium Hotels and Resorts, a global hotel group boasting over 135 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide, kicks off the holiday season with thoughtfully-curated offers, unique attractions and an exclusive winter promotion that will entice guests to travel during the most wonderful time of the year. Known for its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations, such as Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and New York, Millennium Hotels and Resorts is featuring an array of festive experiences to make the holiday season truly memorable. Guests are invited to experience these destinations with extraordinary stays using the “Love the Escape – Love My Millennium” offer.

“Millennium Hotels and Resorts is thrilled to elevate guests’ holiday experience with festive offerings and incentives,” said Alex de Carvalho, Vice President of Sales | North America. “We look forward to creating everlasting memories for our guests with tree lighting ceremonies, celebratory New Year’s Eve parties, delightful afternoon teas, and other holiday-inspired culinary initiatives.”

Love the Escape – Love My Millennium

For a limited time, discerning travelers can plan the perfect winter escape at any Millennium hotel or resort destination with the “Love the Escape – Love My Millennium” offer. All travelers can book starting December 18, 2019 through January 16, 2020, receive 20 percent off and My Millennium members can receive an additional 10 percent off. Stay dates are from December 18, 2019 through April 30, 2020. Additionally, Millennium Hotels and Resorts launched an exclusive Black Friday campaign, “Love Friday. Love My Millennium.” Love Friday offers all guests 25% off, as well as an additional 10% off for My Millennium members for hotels in North America, along with double point rewards for two-night stays and triple point rewards for three plus night stays through the Love My Millennium Program. The window to book is November 29, 2019 through December 2, 2019 and the window to stay is November 29, 2019 through March 31, 2020.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ festive winter offerings include:

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles

Millennium Biltmore will host its annual Festive Tree Lighting celebration taking place on December 4. Guests can take a break from holiday shopping to enjoy the hotel’s holiday afternoon tea offered every Saturday and Sunday in November and December from 2-5 p.m. Lastly, a delectable holiday brunch at the Biltmore will take place on December 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at $78 per person, which includes free flowing champagne hosted in the crystal ballroom. For more information, please visit: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/los-angeles/millennium-biltmore-hotel-los-angeles/

The Bostonian Boston

Visitors can enjoy all the culinary delights The Bostonian has to offer during this holiday season with three special menu packages. The special menu packages include the build your own holiday creation, the home for the holidays buffet and the merry and bright buffet. Each offering features a carving station, decadent desserts and appetizers or hors d’oeuvres. Tis the season for celebrating, so guests can forget about driving home and stay at the hotel to receive a complimentary cocktail. For more information, please visit: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/boston/the-bostonian-boston/

Millennium Knickerbocker Chicago

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago with family and friends at Millennium Knickerbocker with a traditional family-style dinner. Guests can savor classic dishes such as green beans, sweet potatoes, roast turkey, pumpkin pie and more. The historic hotel will host a seating every hour starting at noon on Thursday, November 28, with adult tickets that cost $80 for adults and children under 12 for $40. For reservations, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/79986564969

In December, Millennium Knickerbocker will be offering afternoon tea with Santa. Served daily in the Library Tea Room from 1-4:30 p.m., families can choose between traditional or Asian afternoon tea with the special holiday guest. For reservations, please visit: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/chicago/millennium-knickerbocker-hotel-chicago/

Millennium Times Square New York

At Millennium Times Square, guests will be welcomed with festive décor in the lobby, as well as thrilling New Year’s Eve celebrations. Guests are invited to ring in the new decade in one of the best cities in the U.S., New York City. Millennium Times Square is the perfect place to watch the ball drop from the 52nd floor. Millennium Times Square’s New Year’s Eve party is a black tie-optional party featuring a live DJ, dancing, canapes, a seafood bar, other snacks, and dessert. Various tiers of tickets are available to purchase, one of which even offers a private room with a direct view of the ball drop. For more information, please visit https://www.balldrop.com/millennium-broadway-ny-times-square

