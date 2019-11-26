Ukraine to launch dedicated tourism development agency

Ukraine‘s State Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Artem Bidenko, announced that Ukrainian dedicated tourism development agency will be launched soon.

The announcement was made at a forum “Competitive Tourism Sector of Ukraine – the Way Forward” dedicated to the presentation of a roadmap for the development of tourism in Ukraine.

“We are waiting for the establishment of a tourism development agency. It will be a central executive body that will be able to focus on implementing a policy developed jointly by experts, parliament and government,” Bidenko said.

According to him, there was a lot of talk about the importance of the tourism industry and the need for its development, but it was limited to participation in various events.

“Even the creation of a brand is still tactical, not strategic. By creating institutional capacity, investing in the development of a state roadmap, in the development of standards, we will be able to talk about how the funds can be spent effectively,” the official said.