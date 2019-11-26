Dozens of foreign tourists injured in Dominican tour bus and truck collision

Dominican Republic‘s Civil Defense agency said that nearly two dozen foreign visitors for injured, some severely, after their tour bus collided with a truck transporting food on Tuesday near the town of Higuey.

Officials said the bus was en route to the airport and most of the 41 people on board were Russian visitors.

Officials said some people remained trapped for several hours and lost limbs. Eight children were among the injured.