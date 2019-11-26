China’s social media platform WeChat taps into outbound tourism market

WeChat, a Chinese social media platform, that has become popular with institutions, brands and other entities to engage with followers, today announced the launch of a project to work with tourism authorities worldwide to digitalize services to tap China’s growing outbound tourism market.

WeChat, was rolled out by Chinese tech giant Tencent in 2011. The combined monthly active users of WeChat topped 1.15 billion by the end of September of 2019.

For a new project, the platform has teamed up with partners to set up the Welcome with WeChat Alliance to leverage its ecosystem to help participants meet the diversifying demands of Chinese travelers abroad.

The alliance will support members in digitalizing their content and services, offer training on effective practices, and finance innovative solutions.

Li Zhaohui, China director with the German National Tourist Board Beijing Office, said social media is playing an important role in attracting tourists and hoped more Chinese tourists would be drawn to the European country after the service empowerment via the alliance.

The launch of the alliance came after WeChat in 2016 initiated WeChat Go, an open collaboration program to help global partners serve Chinese travelers.

China is the world’s largest outbound tourism market, with some 150 million overseas trips made last year, up 14.7 percent compared with 2017.