Dusit International makes further inroads into the Philippines

Thailand’s Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with International Builders Corporation (IBC), one of the leading construction companies in the Philippines, to operate Dusit Princess Boracay hotel on the west coast of the Philippines’ famed paradise island, Boracay.

Slated to open in early 2021 in the Station 1 area of the island’s beautiful White Beach, one of the finest stretches of white sand on the island, the new beachfront hotel will comprise 120 guest rooms offering high levels of comfort and convenience, plus impressive views of the beach and surrounding emerald waters.

Dusit Princess Boracay’s prime location ensures guests will enjoy easy access to everything the paradise island has to offer. From the atmospheric dining scene of West Beach and the exhilarating water sports activities of Bulabog Beach, to the scenic hiking trails of Mount Apo and the magnificent marine life found at more than 15 beautiful dive sites, the hotel is surrounded by a wide range of memorable experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Located only 15 minutes by car from Cagban Jetty Port, which links by ferry to Caticlan Airport, the hotel is easily accessible. Flights to Manila take one hour, while flights to Cebu take 50 minutes.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the Philippines by signing to manage Dusit Princess Boracay in one of the country’s best-loved tourist destinations,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “IBC’s focus on sustainable development perfectly aligns with our own commitment to always have a positive impact wherever we set foot. We now look forward to delivering a hotel experience that not only delights our guests and customers, but which brings enduring value to the island community too.”

Mr Alfonso Tan, Chairman, IBC, said, “Our vision for this project has always been to aid in the sustainable development of Boracay as a destination while preserving the natural beauty for which the island is renowned. Dusit’s rich experience in managing island-based resort properties, coupled with its passion for sustainable operations, makes it the perfect partner for this special project. We are delighted to partner with them to bring our vision to life, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together.”

Dusit International currently operates five properties in the Philippines including Dusit Thani Manila; dusitD2 Davao; Dusit Thani Residence Davao; The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit; and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. The company also recently opened the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, which offers short courses and degree programmes designed to create talented hospitality professionals for the industry at large.

Dusit also has 11 properties in the pipeline in the Philippines representing four brand models – Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, and ASAI Hotels. The majority of these properties are set to open within the next three years, positioning Dusit as one of the largest international hotel operators in the Philippines.