Brazil Corporate Travel and Cruise Specialist AZ Travel joins UNIGLOBE

UNIGLOBE Travel has expanded its network in South America with the addition of UNIGLOBE AZ Travel in Curitiba.

Owned by Alessandro Azevedo, UNIGLOBE AZ Travel has been in business since 2010 and specializes in corporate travel management and cruises. “We were seeking to join an international franchise network that could help us to scale up our operations and service offerings to clients,” says Azevedo. “We chose UNIGLOBE over other brands because of their local support, including a regional management team here in Brazil, that makes us feel truly connected to the global network.”

The UNIGLOBE Brazil Region, led by regional president Patrick Tytgadt, has locations in urban centres across Brazil, including the nation’s capital Brasilia, Campinas, Curitiba, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, São José dos Campos, Uberlândia and Vitoria – Vila Velha.

Says UNIGLOBE Travel International founder and Chief Executive U. Gary Charlwood, “I have great respect for Patrick and his team and I am delighted that Alessandro has chosen to become part of our expanding network in South America. On behalf of our leadership team in Vancouver, I welcome everyone at UNIGLOBE AZ Travel to our international family.”

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and vacation travel planning. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the UNIGLOBE Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

