Philadelphia welcomes new tourism developments, hotel openings in 2020

The World Heritage city of Philadelphia, known as “the birthplace of America”, is rich in history, arts and culture, vibrant neighbourhoods, tax-free shopping and much more welcomes a plethora of new tourism developments and hotels opening throughout 2020.

In 2020, visitors to Philadelphia can choose to stay at the new dual-branded W and Element Hotels, which will occupy a 51-storey tower and are projected for completion in June 2020, and explore 23,000 square feet of new gallery space and 67,000 square feet of new public space at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is renowned as one of North America’s finest art museums.

Upcoming openings and developments in Philadelphia include:

Renovation of the Philadelphia Museum of Art: Completed in Autumn 2020

The renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art has embarked on a $196 million campaign to create a new public space within the footprint of its landmark building, adding 23,000 square feet of new gallery space. The physical transformation and renovation of its main building is led by visionary architect Frank Gehry and will add 67,000 square feet of new public space, an additional 11,500 square feet for the display of the Museum’s holdings of American art, and an equal amount of gallery space for the presentation of contemporary art. The museum remains open to the public and fully operational throughout construction, which is set to be completed in full by autumn 2020. Already completed is Stir, a 76-seat restaurant featuring Frank Gehry’s signature brand of shape-shifting architecture, plus the reopening of the historic North Entrance on Kelly Drive and a new gift shop.

The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center: Opening in 2020

Opening in 2020, the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center, an initiative of the American Bible Society, will explore the relationship and role of faith and liberty in fostering core American values through film, interactive media, imagery, artifacts, and more. The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center will be located on Independence Mall East.

Upcoming hotel openings in Philadelphia include:

Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City: Opening in Spring 2020

Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City is set to open in spring 2020 with 236 rooms, completing a full revival of the historic Stephen Girard building at 12th and Ludlow streets.The modern aesthetic of the hotel draws influence from mid-century designs to create a rich feeling. Amenities include Wi-Fi; artisanal breakfasts and evening tastings of local beer, wine or spirits; a business center; a fitness Center featuring multiple Peloton Bikes; and a lounge / bar.

Opening of W and Element Hotels: Opening in June 2020

Located at 15th and Chestnut Street, Starwood’s new dual-branded W and Element Hotels property is projected for completion in June 2020. The 295-room W Philadelphia and 460-room Element Philadelphia Hotel will occupy a 51-storey tower and offer guests panoramic city views, an outdoor pool bar and terrace and meeting facilities.The two hotels will share a common design theme inspired by the city’s environment and culture, including influences from the rich industrial heritage of Philadelphia and the historic Fairmount park.

Centric Hotel by Hyatt: Opening in 2020

The 13-story Centric Hotel by Hyatt, which opens in 2020, will feature over 330 stylish guestrooms, 40 spacious and modern executive suite, meeting space, retails shops, a rooftop garden, and underground parking. Designed by DAS Architects, the hotel will be the first Hyatt Centric in Philadelphia at 1602-1634 Chancellor Street.

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia: Opening in late 2020

Construction has begun for the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia, featuring more than 1.5 million square-feet of gaming, dining and entertainment space. The venue will have more than 200 upscale rooms and approximately 2,700 parking spaces and will be located at 900 Packer Avenue on the corner of 9th and Darien Streets in the Philadelphia Sports Complex, adjacent to Xfinity Live!