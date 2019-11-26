Lufthansa Executive Board approves sale of European business of LSG Group

Lufthansa Group confirms the decision of its Executive Board on the sale of the LSG Group’s European business to Gategroup.

The sale is part of the new strategy of Lufthansa Group to focus on the airline business. Furthermore, the sale enables the new owner to further develop the catering business.

A possible sale is subject to the approval of additional bodies, in particular the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, as well as clearance by the competition authorities.