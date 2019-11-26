Dusit Princess Boracay: The 2021 countdown

Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with International Builders Corporation (IBC), a construction company in the Philippines, to operate Dusit Princess Boracay hotel on the west coast of the Philippines’ famed paradise island, Boracay.

Slated to open in early 2021 in the Station 1 area of the island’s beautiful White Beach, one of the finest stretches of white sand on the island, the new beachfront hotel will comprise 120 guest rooms offering high levels of comfort and convenience, plus impressive views of the beach and surrounding emerald waters.

In keeping with the high standards of the upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand, each guest room will feature premium-quality beds, a cozy bathroom with a powerful shower, a range of modern amenities, and contemporary design.

Hotel facilities will include a large swimming pool overlooking the beach, a fully equipped gym, and function rooms for social and business events. An all-day dining restaurant and local specialty restaurant will also be part of the offerings.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the Philippines by signing to manage Dusit Princess Boracay in one of the country’s best-loved tourist destinations,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “IBC’s focus on sustainable development perfectly aligns with our own commitment to always have a positive impact wherever we set foot. We now look forward to delivering a hotel experience that not only delights our guests and customers but which brings enduring value to the island community too.”

Mr Alfonso Tan, Chairman, IBC, said, “Our vision for this project has always been to aid in the sustainable development of Boracay as a destination while preserving the natural beauty for which the island is renowned. Dusit’s rich experience in managing island-based resort properties, coupled with its passion for sustainable operations, makes it the perfect partner for this special project. We are delighted to partner with them to bring our vision to life, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together.”

Dusit International currently operates five properties in the Philippines including Dusit Thani Manila; dusitD2 Davao; Dusit Thani Residence Davao; The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit; and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. The company also recently opened the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, which offers short courses and degree programs designed to create talented hospitality professionals for the industry at large.

